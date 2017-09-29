Charles Trainor, Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Hurricane

12th Hollywood nursing-home resident dies

By Elizabeth Koh and Caitlin Ostroff

September 29, 2017 8:36 AM

A 12th resident at the Hollywood nursing home where residents sweltered to death after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to its air conditioning has died, the Hollywood Police Department said.

Dolores Biamonte, 57, died Thursday night, bringing the death toll from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills to a dozen since its cooling system failed and several residents perished in the rising heat Sept. 13. Her brother Robert also confirmed the death Friday morning.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office found Biamonte had the same symptoms as 11 other residents who died in the days after Irma cut power to the transformer that powered the nursing home’s air conditioning. Both Hollywood police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have launched a criminal investigation into the deaths, and the state Agency for Health Care Administration revoked the facility’s license and shut down the nursing home last week.

Hurricane Irma swept through South Florida on Sept. 10, cutting electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the region. The nursing home was among those affected: Though it retained some power, the transformer responsible for the facility’s cooling system went down. The facility responded by bringing in eight portable coolers, along with fans in the hallways, to try to keep down the temperature.

But as the mercury kept rising, nursing home officials said the facility reached out to Florida Power & Light and called the governor’s cellphone in the next two days. The nursing home did not call 911 until the early hours of Sept. 13 when its residents began suffering respiratory arrest and cardiac distress.

About 145 patients were eventually evacuated that morning, many in wheelchairs or stretchers, police said. Eight residents – Carolyn Eatherly, 78; Miguel Antonio Franco, 92; Estella Hendricks, 71; Betty Hibbard, 84; Manuel Mario Mendieta, 96; Gail Nova, 71; Bobby Owens, 84; and Albertina Vega, 99 – were dead by the end of the day. Carlos Canal, 93; Martha Murray, 94 and Constance Alice Thomas, 94, also died in the days after the nursing home was evacuated.

The Sun Sentinel reported the county’s medical examiner’s office plans to perform an autopsy on Biamonte today, though her brother said he was not aware of the plan until reading reports in the press.

  • The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died

    Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night.

The Veroy Family

