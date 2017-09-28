Ray Allen, Nicky Jam go bowling for hurricane dollars in Miami

Some local celebrities did their part to help victims of the recent hurricanes.
Former Miami Heat shooting guard Ray Allen linked up with Boston Red Sox All-Star, David “Big Papi” Ortiz, at Kings Dining & Entertainment Doral Wednesday night.
The athletes arrived to the fund-raising event called “The Pros Bowl” with their families; sponsors included The David Ortiz Children’s Fund, The Ray of Hope Foundation, and grown, the organic restaurant Allen and his wife Shannon own.
Celebrities kept rolling in throughout the evening with retired Puerto Rican basketball player Carlos Arroyo joining in, followed shortly after by fellow Puerto Rican and reggaeton artist Justin Quiles.
Last to arrive was hit-making reggaeton artist Nicky Jam, who was born in Boston but grew up in Puerto Rico. The “Travesuras” singer arrived with his wife of under a year, Angélica Cruz, a model from Colombia. The newlyweds made their way inside to join the other celebs at the so called Pin Suite, a private space sectioned off for VIPs. The guests sported bowling shoes as they indulged in popular menu items such as the eatery’s signature Lollipop Wings, Pan-Seared Mac & Cheese,and Buffalo Chicken Wontons.
The evening raised close to $100,000 from live and silent auction items combined with donations, and will go on to benefit those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria through the works of UNICEF.
