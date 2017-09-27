Justice in paradise: Criminal court returns to the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma

1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof Pause

2:07 Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge

0:41 Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra

2:32 Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria

1:31 'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria

3:15 Rubio on Puerto Rico: "I hope that we don't see Katrina-like images."

2:00 Criminal court resumes in Key West since being shutdown by Hurricane Irma

1:47 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma