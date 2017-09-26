Miami-born rapper Pitbull sent his private jet to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to the mainland United States for chemo treatment.
Pitbull sends his plane to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico to rescue cancer patients

By Howard Cohen

September 26, 2017

Miami rapper Pitbull sent his private plane to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to the United States for chemo treatment. Hurricane Maria devastated the island, left it in the dark, set off catastrophic flooding and destroyed homes.

The New York Daily News first reported the Pitbull story Tuesday.

“Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” Pitbull, 36, born Armando Christian Pérez, told the Daily News. Pitbull, born to Cuban parents, has had hits with “Give Me Everything,” “Don’t Stop the Party” and “I Know You Want Me” and is a frequent touring mate with Enrique Iglesias.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also provided his team plane to J.J. Barea to fly to Puerto Rico to drop off supplies and pick up his family members. Barea, a guard for the Mavericks, was born in Puerto Rico, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday, reported SBNation.

