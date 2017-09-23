Unofficial death toll from Hurricane Irma now stands at 75 across the state

Florida’s official death toll from Hurricane Irma stood at 50 through Friday night — but those numbers do not appear to include 14 storm-related deaths in the Florida Keys or the 11 seniors who perished in a Hollywood nursing home.
When combined, that would raise the total number of deaths caused by the storm to 75.
The statewide statistics were released on Friday by the Florida Department of Emergency Management in Tallahassee. Those numbers include only those already approved by each county’s medical examiner and then submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Hurricane Irma came ashore at Cudjoe Key, about 20 miles north of Key West, during the morning of Sept. 10 as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. A few hours later it made landfall a second time in Naples.
At its peak, the storm’s large windfield inundated all of Miami-Dade and Broward counties to the north and east. Some parts of Miami-Dade received sustained hurricane-force winds. Other sections suffered strong sustained tropical winds.
The causes of death from the storm run the gamut, from carbon monoxide poisoning from generators to blunt force trauma to heart attacks and electrocutions.
Locally, state figures show, seven people died in Broward and four in Miami-Dade as a result of the storm.
The Miami Herald added 14 deaths confirmed by the Monroe County Medical Examiner and 11 storm-related deaths connected to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills to reach a death total of 75.
Since Tuesday, there have been 11 confirmed deaths of seniors who lived in the Hollywood nursing facility that had lost air conditioning during the Sunday storm. Many of those who died in Hollywood were wheeled into hallways partially clothed or undressed to try and cool them off from the extreme heat.
Patients were eventually rushed across the street to Memorial Regional Hospital. But for many, it was too late. Two of the deceased were found to have body temperatures of more than 108 degrees.
