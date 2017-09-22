Police surrounded the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which had no air conditioning after Hurricane Irma knocked out power.
Broward County

11th death blamed on AC failure at Hollywood Hills nursing home

By Julie K. Brown

jbrown@MiamiHerald.com

September 22, 2017 5:46 PM

An 11th death has been blamed on the air-conditioning failure at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which was caused by power outages from last week’s storm.

The victim was identified by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office as 94-year-old Alice Thomas.

Thomas died on Thursday, eight days after the power failure caused a wave of deaths and forced the evacuation of the nursing home, which is just steps away from Memorial Regional Hospital.

Her death, and the 10 prior ones, are the subject of a criminal investigation. The home’s access to Medicaid funding has been halted and its license to operate has been pulled.

102HollywoodRehab14+NEW+PPP
A day after the tragedy at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills, staff from the neighboring Memorial Regional Hospital described the chaotic events. From left, they are: Dr. Randy Katz, medical director, emergency services; Chief Nursing Officer Judy Frum and Zeff Ross, executive vice president and chief executive officer.
PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com

Family members of patients who were evacuated from the rehab center to assisted living facilities, nursing homes or hospice centers are being asked to call Hollywood Police Department investigators at 954-967-4411 Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

After hours, they can call 954-967-4435.

