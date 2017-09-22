Trying to contact family in Puerto Rico? Here’s who to call

Man walks up near colorful damaged buildings. Residents of San Juan's "La Perla" neighborhood have taken hurricane recovery into their own hands as they start the hard task of clean-up because of fear of being forgotten by the government. Hurricane Maria has left many of San Juan's streets flooded and blocked by fallen power lines, trees, and debris as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the Category 4 storm on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com