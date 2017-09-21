Video shows helicopter rescue from capsized vessel after Hurricane Maria

New dramatic video shows authorities rescuing a woman and two children stranded on an overturned boat off the coast of Puerto Rico after a powerful Hurricane Maria pounded the island this week.
People aboard the vessel, the Ferrel, sent out a distress signal Wednesday saying they were disabled and adrift in 20-foot waves and winds of 115 miles per hour near Vieques. On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard and British Royal Navy coordinated the rescue. One man died when he was trapped in the capsized vessel.
Read more: As flooding continues across Puerto Rico, San Juan begins to pick up after Hurricane Maria
Comments