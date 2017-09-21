Screenshot from the helicopter rescue of three people stranded on a capsized vessel off coast of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
Screenshot from the helicopter rescue of three people stranded on a capsized vessel off coast of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Flechas, Joey - Miami U.S. Coast Guard
Screenshot from the helicopter rescue of three people stranded on a capsized vessel off coast of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Flechas, Joey - Miami U.S. Coast Guard

Hurricane

Video shows helicopter rescue from capsized vessel after Hurricane Maria

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

September 21, 2017 11:51 PM

New dramatic video shows authorities rescuing a woman and two children stranded on an overturned boat off the coast of Puerto Rico after a powerful Hurricane Maria pounded the island this week.

People aboard the vessel, the Ferrel, sent out a distress signal Wednesday saying they were disabled and adrift in 20-foot waves and winds of 115 miles per hour near Vieques. On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard and British Royal Navy coordinated the rescue. One man died when he was trapped in the capsized vessel.

Read more: As flooding continues across Puerto Rico, San Juan begins to pick up after Hurricane Maria

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico 1:23

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico
Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge 2:07

Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge

'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria 1:31

'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria

View More Video