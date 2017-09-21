Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com
Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

Hurricane

Can’t contact your family in Puerto Rico? Here’s what to do

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 21, 2017 7:04 PM

If you have not been able to contact your loved one in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico’s Federal Affairs Administration is asking people to do the following:

▪  Contact the island’s disaster relief team by e-mailing maria1@prfaa.pr.gov

Because of high volume, leaders are asking that you only send one email — no follow-ups — unless the status of your loved one has changed. Include your contact information and as many details about your loved one as possible.

▪  Call the Washington D.C. office at 202-800-3133

Staffers are taking names and numbers and developing plans to check the welfare of people who remain unreachable or missing as the island begins to recover.

Officials say getting through to someone over the phone has been difficult because of backed-up phone lines.

Sleepless Puerto Ricans arose Wednesday knowing to expect a thrashing from the most ferocious storm to strike the island in at least 85 years. The storm obliterated the territory’s electric grid, cutting power to every one of the island’s 3.4 million people.

Maria continued to rip through the Caribbean Thursday, battering one island after the next — many of them still recovering from Irma. As the islands took stock of the damage, the death toll climbed to at least 20.

HOW TO HELP

▪  Email maria2@prfaa.pr.gov

▪  Call: 202-800-3134

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

More Videos

'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria 1:31

'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria

Pause
Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 0:33

Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico

Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge 2:07

Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge

Pat Riley speaks about Hurricane Irma relief efforts 1:52

Pat Riley speaks about Hurricane Irma relief efforts

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

FPL works to restore power to parts of Coral Gables 0:37

FPL works to restore power to parts of Coral Gables

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:40

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Maria nears Turks and Caicos Islands 1:11

Hurricane Maria nears Turks and Caicos Islands

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 1:28

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma

  • Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

    Amateur video obtained by the Associated Press is showing devastation left by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A woman trapped on the second floor balcony of a house is heard saying the water is about to reach her.

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

Amateur video obtained by the Associated Press is showing devastation left by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A woman trapped on the second floor balcony of a house is heard saying the water is about to reach her.

Fernando Negron via AP

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

View More Video