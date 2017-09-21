How big was Florida’s storm surge? Scientists race to document evidence before it disappears

More Videos 1:31 'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria Pause 0:33 Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 2:07 Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge 1:52 Pat Riley speaks about Hurricane Irma relief efforts 1:47 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:11 Hurricane Maria nears Turks and Caicos Islands 5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 0:37 FPL works to restore power to parts of Coral Gables 1:29 Animal rescue at Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue 0:40 FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge A field team from USGS is racing time to document the storm surge from Irma that slammed the Keys. They are tracking high water marks from Key West to Key Largo, trying to get an accurate read of the surge since sensors often fail during a storm's peak or miss places. A field team from USGS is racing time to document the storm surge from Irma that slammed the Keys. They are tracking high water marks from Key West to Key Largo, trying to get an accurate read of the surge since sensors often fail during a storm's peak or miss places. Emily Michot Miami Herald

