FPL spent $3 billion preparing for a storm. So why did Irma knock out the lights?

Miami Shores residents Erin McNaughton and Harald Oechsner, lost their power on Sunday Sept. 10, 2017. They felt forgotten by FPL but were still trying to keep their humor. The couple put a skeleton in a lawn chair and placed it on their lawn along Northeast12th Avenue and 97th Street, with a sign next to it saying, ‘waiting for power.’ As of Monday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2017, the wait was still on. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com