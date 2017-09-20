‘We will find our island destroyed.’ Hurricane Maria’s rampage demolishes Puerto Rico

More Videos 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean Pause 0:32 Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:52 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:33 Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 1:37 Speaker of the house Paul Ryan: FEMA will have more money in the pipeline 0:51 Hurricane Maria makes landfall 1:47 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 0:31 Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Maria downs trees, power lines in Puerto Rico Howling winds and heavy rains whipped across Puerto Rico on September 20 after Hurricane Maria made landfall on the island as a Category 4 storm. Howling winds and heavy rains whipped across Puerto Rico on September 20 after Hurricane Maria made landfall on the island as a Category 4 storm. Storyful/ Instagram/Mr and Mrs Entertainment (@mrandmrsent)

