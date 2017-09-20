Zoo Miami's parking lot became one of the main staging areas for FPL and dozens of other power companies helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Irma.
Zoo Miami's parking lot became one of the main staging areas for FPL and dozens of other power companies helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Irma. Ron Magill Zoo Miami
Zoo Miami's parking lot became one of the main staging areas for FPL and dozens of other power companies helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Irma. Ron Magill Zoo Miami

Hurricane

Hundreds of FPL trucks have been calling the zoo their home

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 3:55 PM

Herds and herds of FPL trucks — along with dozens of other power companies across the country and Canada— have made their home at Zoo Miami in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

“I know that there are still people in South Florida waiting for their power to return but I wanted to show you some of the many people who are working hard to get it back to you,” Ron Magill, Goodwill Ambassador and Communications Director at Zoo Miami, posted on Facebook on Monday.

Since shared, his post and photos were shared more than 10,000 times.

21743331_10214441286290679_819445067100122263_n
Zoo Miami's parking lot became one of the main staging areas for FPL and dozens of other power companies helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Irma.
Ron Magill Zoo Miami

“And you see all those trucks in those photos? Well, that’s just one parking lot. Double that and that’s how many are here,” Magill told the Miami Herald on Wednesday.

He noted that Zoo Miami's parking lot became one of the main staging areas for FPL and hundreds of other power companies from North America who drove south to aid in Irma relief efforts.

More Videos

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico 0:31

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico

Pause
Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:31

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:46

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:32

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:52

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica 1:39

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica

Hurricane Maria makes landfall 0:51

Hurricane Maria makes landfall

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica 2:30

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico 0:31

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

  • FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

    FPL is assembling a restoration force of more than 13,500 including utility partners from 29 states, as far away as Texas and California.

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

FPL is assembling a restoration force of more than 13,500 including utility partners from 29 states, as far away as Texas and California.

Florida Power and Light Company

In his post, Magill took pictures of several other company logos so that “people can see that power restoration hasn’t just been a state-wide effort,” he said.

“This morning, just before sunrise, I was able to photograph some of the many trucks that are based at the zoo during this hurricane effort. I took images of some of the company logos on the sides of the trucks to give you a small idea of how far they have come to help us,” Magill wrote.

Magill told the Herald though many workers have been sleeping in their cars, they “haven’t had time to cuddle any koalas.”

“I have invited them to come back when all this is over,” Magill said. “We feel so honored to provide them with a safe place.”

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

More Videos

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico 0:31

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico

Pause
Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:31

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:46

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:32

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:52

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica 1:39

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica

Hurricane Maria makes landfall 0:51

Hurricane Maria makes landfall

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica 2:30

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico 0:31

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

  • Zoo Miami shelters animals before Hurricane Irma

    Ron Magill discusses Zoo Miami's plan to shelter its animals before Hurricane Irma on September 9, 2017.

Zoo Miami shelters animals before Hurricane Irma

Ron Magill discusses Zoo Miami's plan to shelter its animals before Hurricane Irma on September 9, 2017.

Al Diaz The Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico

View More Video