Hundreds of FPL trucks have been calling the zoo their home

Herds and herds of FPL trucks — along with dozens of other power companies across the country and Canada— have made their home at Zoo Miami in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
“I know that there are still people in South Florida waiting for their power to return but I wanted to show you some of the many people who are working hard to get it back to you,” Ron Magill, Goodwill Ambassador and Communications Director at Zoo Miami, posted on Facebook on Monday.
Since shared, his post and photos were shared more than 10,000 times.
“And you see all those trucks in those photos? Well, that’s just one parking lot. Double that and that’s how many are here,” Magill told the Miami Herald on Wednesday.
He noted that Zoo Miami's parking lot became one of the main staging areas for FPL and hundreds of other power companies from North America who drove south to aid in Irma relief efforts.
In his post, Magill took pictures of several other company logos so that “people can see that power restoration hasn’t just been a state-wide effort,” he said.
“This morning, just before sunrise, I was able to photograph some of the many trucks that are based at the zoo during this hurricane effort. I took images of some of the company logos on the sides of the trucks to give you a small idea of how far they have come to help us,” Magill wrote.
Magill told the Herald though many workers have been sleeping in their cars, they “haven’t had time to cuddle any koalas.”
“I have invited them to come back when all this is over,” Magill said. “We feel so honored to provide them with a safe place.”
