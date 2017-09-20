Gladys Pantoja and Jose Marrero sleep in the back of their vehicle located in the parking lot of Civic Towers in Allapattah. They will be relocated to hotel rooms.
Gladys Pantoja and Jose Marrero sleep in the back of their vehicle located in the parking lot of Civic Towers in Allapattah. They will be relocated to hotel rooms. Joe Raedle Getty Images
Gladys Pantoja and Jose Marrero sleep in the back of their vehicle located in the parking lot of Civic Towers in Allapattah. They will be relocated to hotel rooms. Joe Raedle Getty Images

Hurricane

Allapattah tenants who had been sleeping in parking lot will be moved to hotel rooms

By Catalina Ruiz Parra

iruiz@elnuevoherald.com

September 20, 2017 3:54 PM

The faces of residents of the Civic Towers in Allapattah who had been ordered to evacuate due to Hurricane Irma reflected a different expression on Wednesday after they were informed that at least 50 of them will moved off the street and into hotels.

The decision comes after more than a week of back-and-forth exchanges between building owners and community leaders on what to do about some 80 tenants who had been sleeping in their cars and beneath tarps at the complex parking lot and adjacent streets.

José Alvarez, who works for the Miami Mayor’s Office, arrived at the building Wednesday morning to deliver the news tenants had been waiting for: at least 50 will be sleeping in hotel rooms as of Wednesday night. The remaining tenants still in limbo will be relocated as soon as possible.

“I'm delighted,” said Gladys Pantoja, 71, who slept in the car with her husband for 10 nights. “When we go to the hotel, it's going to feel like I'm in the (Donald) Trump towers.”

Like Pantoja, many of the Civic Towers residents are seniors who suffer from various ailments including diabetes, arthritis and mental disorders.

Tenants left their apartments between Sept. 7-8 with some clothing and medicine following mandatory evacuation orders for fear that Hurricane Irma would further damage the already precarious Section 8 apartment buildings on the 1800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue, which were purchased by Redwood Housing Partners in February for $ 45 million and have since been under reconstruction.

More Videos

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico 0:31

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico

Pause
Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:31

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:46

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:32

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:52

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica 1:39

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica

Hurricane Maria makes landfall 0:51

Hurricane Maria makes landfall

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica 2:30

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico 0:31

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

  • Housing Headaches

    Problems with a contractor performing renovations at the Civic Towers in Allapattah have led to delays and frustrated affordable housing tenants living in a construction zone.

Housing Headaches

Problems with a contractor performing renovations at the Civic Towers in Allapattah have led to delays and frustrated affordable housing tenants living in a construction zone.

Emily Michot The Miami Herald

When residents tried to return to their homes, they were not allowed to go enter because the buildings were deemed unsafe.

Alyn Fernandez, who works with Sen. Marco Rubio, said authorities gave relocation priority to those who had slept outdoors the longest, as well as the sick and the elderly.

“We won the battle, if we had not planted ourselves out here, nothing would have happened,” said Leonor Gallardo, 67.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More Videos

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico 0:31

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico

Pause
Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:31

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:46

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:32

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:52

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica 1:39

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica

Hurricane Maria makes landfall 0:51

Hurricane Maria makes landfall

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica 2:30

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico 0:31

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

  • From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

    Hurricane Irma battered the Caribbean islands and southern Florida before moving up the Gulf Coast. Retrace the destructive path of one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic.

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

Hurricane Irma battered the Caribbean islands and southern Florida before moving up the Gulf Coast. Retrace the destructive path of one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic.

Alexa Ard and Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico

View More Video