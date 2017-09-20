Food stamps now run on a debit card system.
Food stamps now run on a debit card system. Joe Raedle Getty Images
Food stamps now run on a debit card system. Joe Raedle Getty Images

Hurricane

If you receive food stamps, check your account. You may have some extra money post Irma

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 2:45 PM

If you currently have food stamps, and live in Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe counties, you may have had more money deposited than expected post Hurricane Irma.

This week, State officials, along with the United States Department of Agriculture, provided an additional $133 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for current food assistance recipients in areas most severely impacted by Hurricane Irma.

About 1.5 million households in 52 Florida counties received an additional 40 percent of the amount of their regular September benefits amount. Food stamps now run on a debit card system. The money was automatically loaded into each household’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) account.

The effort was coordinated by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and helps households that already receive food stamps recover food lost or destroyed by the storm or power outages.

In addition, DCF submitted a request to the USDA to activate Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) Florida. D-SNAP gives food assistance to low-income households with food loss or damage caused by a natural disaster.

Though the program has not been activated yet, it would give extra food stamps to SNAP recipients and eligible non-SNAP recipients. You can learn more about it here.

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

More Videos

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica 1:39

Reports emerge of Hurricane Maria’s damage in Dominica

Pause
Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:46

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:31

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico 0:31

Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:32

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:52

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall

Hurricane Maria makes landfall 0:51

Hurricane Maria makes landfall

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica 2:30

Aerial footage shows Hurricane Maria damage in Dominica

Animal rescue at Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue 1:29

Animal rescue at Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

  • How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma

    Carlos Reyes, manager of Latin American Cafeteria, tells the story of how he fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Hurricane Irma made its way through south Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2017.

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma

Carlos Reyes, manager of Latin American Cafeteria, tells the story of how he fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Hurricane Irma made its way through south Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2017.

C.M. Guerrero el Nuevo Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico

View More Video