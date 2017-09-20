Hurricane Maria live updates: Major damage in Dominica, residents elsewhere warned to stay indoors

A powerful Hurricane Maria is sweeping across the Caribbean, dealing some islands a second blow just days after Hurricane Irma thrashed the region.

Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico just before dawn Wednesday as some 3.5 million people girded for an day of vicious winds and drenching rain expected to devastate the American territory. The Category 4 storm is expected to lash the island with winds of up to 160 miles per hour throughout Wednesday.

Maria left the islands of Dominica and the U.S. Virgin Islands in shambles.

Stay with the Miami Herald for the latest reports.

Coast Guard ready to help

8:25 a.m.: The Coast Guard had helicopters, cutters and airplanes on standby for search-and-rescue operations once Maria left Puerto Rico, including two Clearwater based HH-60 Jayhawks and a Miami based HC-144 Ocean Sentry twin-engine plane from Miami at Guantanamo.

On the island, the Coast Guard had three HH-65 Dolphin helicopters that can med-evac people at the ready and more Dolphins on the flight decks of cutters in the area.

— CAROL ROSENBERG

More Videos 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean Pause 0:52 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:32 Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 0:31 Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 4 storm 1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 2:20 One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 1:43 Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico Wind from Hurricane Maria pushed open some shutters and rattled windows near San Juan in the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico Wind from Hurricane Maria pushed open some shutters and rattled windows near San Juan in the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Patricia Mazzei Miami Herald

Residents of St. Croix and U.S. Virgin Islands warned: “This is a moving, living creature.”

7:12 a.m.: An hour after residents of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands received a flash flood alert pinged on their cellular phone, the territory's Gov. Kenneth Mapp reported that Hurricane Maria was just 30 miles south-southeast of St. Croix and packing maximum sustained winds of 175 miles per hour. He warned residents to be vigilant throughout the night as hurricane force winds hit the low-lying island.

“Don’t be asleep. It’s okay to rest, but be vigilant and aware of what’s going on around your property,” Mapp said.

At the time, Hurricane Maria was going through an “eye replacement” process, in which the current eye was getting smaller, and being replaced by a larger eye — an indication that the storm is strengthening, Mapp told islanders.

More Videos 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean Pause 0:52 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:32 Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 0:31 Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 4 storm 1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 2:20 One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 1:43 Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico early on September 20, bringing extreme wind and rain to the region, local media reported. The National Hurricane Center warned that Maria would hit the southeastern Puerto Rico after passing over the Caribbean island of St Croix. A hurricane warning also remained in effect for the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico early on September 20, bringing extreme wind and rain to the region, local media reported. The National Hurricane Center warned that Maria would hit the southeastern Puerto Rico after passing over the Caribbean island of St Croix. A hurricane warning also remained in effect for the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic. Instagram/Luis Guzmán via Storyful

He warned that hurricane force winds may be experienced beyond the original forecast of 4 a.m., until 5 to 6 a.m., after which tropical storm conditions will prevail.

“This is a moving, living creature,” he said, explaining flash floods were expected on St. Croix and a tremendous amount of rain will collect across the entire Territory.

Four hours later at 3 a.m., Mapp reported that the wind intensity on St. Croix was beginning to lessen, however, stronger gusts will continue.

“Within the hour, you will experience noticeable difference,” he told his constituents. “Not safe to venture out, debris still airborne.”

— JACQUELINE CHARLES

More Videos 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean Pause 0:52 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:32 Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 0:31 Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 4 storm 1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 2:20 One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 1:43 Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean Hurricane Maria made landfall in Dominica as a Category 5 just over a week after Irma devastated the Caribbean. Now, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are bracing for the eye of the storm. Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean Hurricane Maria made landfall in Dominica as a Category 5 just over a week after Irma devastated the Caribbean. Now, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are bracing for the eye of the storm. Caitlin Healy/McClatchy

Majority of Dominica buildings are damaged

6:58 a.m.: The first aerial footage of Dominica after Hurricane Matthew shows extensive damage, with many roofs blown off by the powerful storm. The footage was done by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), which left Barbados late Tuesday with relief supplies for the Caribbean island.

“Dominica Initial situation overview indicates 70 to 80 percent damage to building stock, damage to hospital, roads and bridges,” Ronald Jackson, the head of CDEMA, said.

— JACQUELINE CHARLES