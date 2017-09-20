Still a lethal Category 5 storm, Hurricane Maria pummeling Puerto Rico

More Videos 0:52 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall Pause 2:41 Hurricane Maria lashes Guadeloupe's airport 5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe 0:31 Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 4 storm 1:43 Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 0:18 Cat 5 Hurricane Maria slashes Dominica 2:20 One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean Hurricane Maria made landfall in Dominica as a Category 5 just over a week after Irma devastated the Caribbean. Now, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are bracing for the eye of the storm. Hurricane Maria made landfall in Dominica as a Category 5 just over a week after Irma devastated the Caribbean. Now, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are bracing for the eye of the storm. Caitlin Healy/McClatchy

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Dominica as a Category 5 just over a week after Irma devastated the Caribbean. Now, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are bracing for the eye of the storm. Caitlin Healy/McClatchy