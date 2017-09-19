Some Florida Keys schools to open Monday. For others hit by Irma, it could be much longer

More Videos 0:18 Cat 5 Hurricane Maria slashes Dominica Pause 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe 0:52 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 2:41 Hurricane Maria lashes Guadeloupe's airport 1:18 First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma 1:43 Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 1:23 City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks 0:31 Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 4 storm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild A week after Hurricane Irma devastated Big Pine Key near Marathon, Florida residents return and start to rebuild their homes on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. A week after Hurricane Irma devastated Big Pine Key near Marathon, Florida residents return and start to rebuild their homes on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Matias J. Ocner & Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

