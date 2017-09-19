More Videos

    Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength overnight into Tuesday. Officials in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged. The storm was located early Tuesday about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe.

Hurricane

The worry now for Maria-battered Dominica is mudslides

By Mimi Whitefield and Jacqueline Charles

mwhitefield@miamiherald.com

September 19, 2017 11:21 AM

Mountainous Dominica, the southernmost of the Leeward Islands,escaped Irma’s wrath, but Hurricane Maria’s 160 mph winds overwhelmed the small island, even tearing the roof from the prime minister’s home and leaving devastation in its path.

“Initial reports are of widespread devastation. So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace,” Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said on Facebook. Maria made landfall on the island about 8:50 p.m. Monday

But beyond shredded foliage, downed trees and physical damages, what Skerrit said he feared most were injuries to Dominicans and possible deaths from likely landslides triggered by persistent rains. And that may not be apparent until rescue workers make their way into remote communities.

Skerrit, who described the storm as “Rough! Rough! Rough!” was eventually rescued as the violent rains and winds battered the island, which boasts lush tropical rainforests and natural hot springs, including the volcanically heated, steam-covered Boiling Lake.

Video snippets posted on social media, show heavy rain and howling winds.

On the island of Martinique, just to the south of Dominica, officials said about 25,000 households were without electricity and two small towns without water after Maria roared past, The Associated Press reported.

Dominica’s mountainous terrain only resulted in a slight weakening in the intensity of Maria, said forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. But by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Maria had once again become a Category 5 hurricane as it continued on a course near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Wednesday.

At 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Skerrit posted that as soon as an all-clear is given, rescue workers would begin the search for those injured and trapped in rubble.

Rainfall continues to be a worry. Ten to 15 inches of rain was expected in the central and southern Leeward Islands through Tuesday with isolated accumulations of up to 20 inches. The National Hurricane Center said the rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

In 2015, Tropical Storm Erika dumped 12 inches of rain on Dominica and triggered flooding and landslides and was responsible for at least 20 deaths.

“We will need help, my friend, we will need help of all kinds,” Skerrit said on Facebook.

It is a message that could be echoed across the Caribbean as many small islands deal with the one-two punch of Hurricane Irma and now Maria.

Gaudeloupe, just north of Dominica, was hit hard by driving rain and high winds overnight when Maria’s eye passed near the southwestern tip of the French overseas territory. In the morning, social mediaposts showed water in the streets and submerged boats. Rivers over-ran their banks, trees blocked roads and a dock split in two at a marina.

Although St. Kitts and Nevis escaped relatively unscathed from Irma, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mark Brantley tweeted at 5 a.m. that Maria was already making its presence known in the dual-island federation that marked its Independence Day Tuesday. “Being pummeled by howling winds and torrential rain. We pray for the morning sun and its revelations,” he wrote.

Follow Mimi Whitefield on Twitter: @HeraldMimi

Follow Jacqueline Charles on Twitter: @Jacquiecharles

