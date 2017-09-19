We know how the 1% without power are feeling right about now. But there’s a deadline

Being a part of this 1 percent is not a club you’d like to be in.

Just 1 percent of homes and businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were without power on Tuesday morning, Florida Power & Light’s data. The outages since Hurricane Irma whipped South Florida with tropical force winds 10 days ago, are still among the state’s highest in Miami-Dade County, where 16,940 homes, mostly in South Dade south of Miller Drive, are still powerless. Hard-hit Collier and Lee Counties on Florida’s west coast, where Irma made landfall on Sunday, were higher, with a combined 76,000 homes and businesses without power.

“Many of the remaining areas for restoration are in South Miami-Dade, including Coral Gables and Pinecrest where the damage caused by trees and vegetation blown into the electric system has been significant,” said FPL spokesman Bryan Garner.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday in Broward County, 3,600 were reporting outages, of 933,300 accounts, and Palm Beach County was essentially restored, with just 60 outages, according to FPL.

In Miami-Dade, less than 2 percent of FPL’s 1.1 million customer accounts in Miami-Dade were without power, and FPL is sticking to its estimated deadline of full restoration by the end of the day — with a few exceptions, such as areas heavily impacted by tornadoes, severe flood and heavy tree damage.

Laura Douglas, who lives in the northeast Shorecrest section just north of the Miami city line, may be among those exceptions — although she has not been told that. Saturday she was told she would get power Sunday. On Sunday, FPL said it would be Monday and on Monday she was told it would be Tuesday. She said she hasn’t seen many utility trucks, except for one utility worker who came by to assess the damage just after the storm passed told her, “you are going to be out for a long time.”

“We won’t stop working until we’ve restored power to all of our customers,” Garner said.

FPL has said power will be restored to the west coast of Florida by the end of Friday.

READ MORE: Lawsuit seeks money for FPL customers left in dark. Utility bashes ‘frivolous’ litigation.

This report will be updated. Follow @ndahlberg on Twitter.