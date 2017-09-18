Boil water notice for two parts of Hialeah, including the casino and a Walmart

Hours after North Miami lifted its post-Irma boil water notice Monday, Hialeah issued a precautionary boil water notice for two parts of the city.
The first region is a large chunk of the city bounded by West 84th Street on the north; West 21st Street on the south; East 10th Avenue on the east; and West Sixth Avenue on the west. That area includes Ameilia Earhart Park, Milander Park, Hialeah Park Racing & Casino and the Walmart at Red Road and West 49th Street.
Region No. 2’s border are West 21st Street on the north; Okeechobee Road on the south; Palm Avenue on the east; and West 10th Avenue on the west.
“Bacteriological analyses of samples obtained from our water distribution system in the above mentioned area show possible contamination of the water, which could be due to recent system repair activity as a result of damages by Hurricane Irma,” the notice reads.
All water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, ice, washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute.
As Hurricane Irma’s outer bands smacked South Florida with tropical storm force winds, Hialeah issued a warning to residents concerning the sewage pump at 3250 W. 80th St. failing as a power grid went down.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments