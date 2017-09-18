Parents in 48 Florida counties don’t have to worry about lunch money for a month

There is such a thing as a free lunch for students in 48 Irma-affected Florida counties.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepted Florida’s Department of Agriculture request to give free meals until Oct. 20 to kindergarten through high school senior students in 48 FEMA Major Disaster Declaration counties.
Miami-Dade and Broward’s public school systems each already declared its students will receive free breakfast and lunch for the foreseeable future. The other 46 Florida counties included in the free meals through the National School Lunch Program are:
Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Seminole, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwanee, Union and Volusia.
Parents or guardians searching for additional information can call 800-504-6609 or e-mail InfoFNW@FreshFromFlorida.com.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments