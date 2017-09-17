South Florida takes Irma’s punch, and offers a hand up

More Videos 2:20 One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild Pause 0:19 Tropical storm Maria forms in Atlantic 2:01 House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 2:01 Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys 2:35 Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders 1:23 City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 0:37 FPL works to restore power to parts of Coral Gables 0:53 Aerial photos show damage done by Hurricane Irma in the lower Florida Keys Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma Carlos Reyes, manager of Latin American Cafeteria, tells the story of how he fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Hurricane Irma made its way through south Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2017. Carlos Reyes, manager of Latin American Cafeteria, tells the story of how he fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Hurricane Irma made its way through south Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2017. C.M. Guerrero el Nuevo Herald

