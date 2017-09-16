City of Miami, contractor disagree on safety of partially collapsed crane

More Videos 0:19 Tropical storm Maria forms in Atlantic Pause 2:35 Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders 2:01 Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys 2:01 House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 0:37 FPL works to restore power to parts of Coral Gables 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 0:41 Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 1:23 City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks 0:53 Aerial photos show damage done by Hurricane Irma in the lower Florida Keys Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Winds from Hurricane Irma snapped a construction crane in downtown Miami The boom of a tower crane at an under-construction building in downtown Miami bent and collapsed in Irma’s heavy winds around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The boom of a tower crane at an under-construction building in downtown Miami bent and collapsed in Irma’s heavy winds around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald Staff

The boom of a tower crane at an under-construction building in downtown Miami bent and collapsed in Irma’s heavy winds around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald Staff