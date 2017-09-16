Caribbean under hurricane watch again. Tropical Storm Maria following Irma’s track.

More Videos 0:19 Tropical storm Maria forms in Atlantic Pause 1:09 DTE Energy of Michigan helps restore power to Coconut Grove 2:35 Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders 2:01 Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys 2:01 House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 0:41 Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 0:37 FPL works to restore power to parts of Coral Gables 0:40 FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Maria was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 52.6 West. Maria is moving toward the west near 20 mph (31 km/h). A slower west-northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Maria is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Monday.

