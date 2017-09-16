‘The Keys are not what you left’: Residents return to Middle Keys for the first time

When Judith Silva pulled up to her fish market and restaurant alongside Overseas Highway at Mile Marker 52 early Saturday morning, she breathed a bit of a sigh of relief. The signs for King Seafood were still perched atop her business and the mural she had recently paid $2,000 to restore was intact.

Inside, was a different matter: A 2-to-3 foot storm surge had deposited a thick soup of noxious mud and likely shorted out all her freezer cases.

“It's a complete loss,” Silva said. With no insurance, she's just hoping she qualifies for some FEMA or other small business assistance.

Silva, who waited for days to be allowed back into the Middle Keys to check on her business, was among those streaming back after authorities began readmitting people to the central portion of the island chain for the first time Saturday morning. But as authorities prepare to reopen the entire Keys to residents by Sunday, they warned that resources remain spotty and that the rebuilding effort after Hurricane Irma will take weeks, if not months.

Water, electricity and sewage are intermittent at best, Monroe County Mayor George Nugent told reporters in a press conference in Marathon Saturday afternoon. Homes might not be habitable. If residents can afford to do so, he added, they should consider going back to the mainland.

“The Keys are not what you left several days ago when you evacuated,” he said.

A home smolders after catching fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Marathon in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, September 13, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

But the warning is unlikely to deter the anxious, angry and impatient still waiting on the roads to go back to their homes and assess the damage Irma wrought. In the last few days, many have begged officers stationed at a checkpoint in the middle of the Overseas Highway to let them through without success.

Silva was among those agitating to be let back into the Keys. She was turned away repeatedly at the Mile Marker 74 checkpoint, but spent Thursday and Friday night at a shelter at Island Christian School at MM 81 with about 60 other Mid Keys residents who were eager to return.

When word came early Saturday that they could go, the shelter emptied in minutes, although most of Marathon is still without power.

"I was worried about going back as soon as possible to save as much as I can," she said. "The mud, the mold, it gets worse with time."

Silva lost her home to a fire in February so the family was already in temporary housing and will likely return to the shelter to sleep. "It's a lot of work," she said. "But I'm glad to be back."

Like others in the tightknit community, she was thinking of others even as she prepared to rebuild her business.

All the seafood that was thawing in her inoperable freezers? Donated to the local Elks Lodge, which was preparing and delivering food to first responders and residents in need of a hot meal.

"She is a godsend, a godsend," said Dani Crowley, 48, the lodge's head of house, who along with her husband, Jim, had been cooking for days. "They've lost everything but giving what they have to someone."

Crowley, a Marathon native whose house lost its walls and roof, was still waiting until she had fed the emergency workers to start her own restoration efforts.

"We help each other out," Crowley said. "That's the way we do things around here."

Up the street, Austin Christie tipped over the red Coca-Cola mini fridge, spilling out warm seawater and hot cans of soda.

"That's so disgusting," said his 21-year-old sister Krizia.

"At least it's helping with the mud," said his mother, 50-year-old Kristine.

With no running water, the West Kendall family has relied on the stale, stinky seawater to wash the thick layer of mud Hurricane Irma brought to their Marathon house. The mud covers the floors, the bottom of cabinets, even inside the bathroom sink.

They got to work lugging everything the storm destroyed.

Kristine, a Miami-Dade teacher, has been going to the concrete block house on Mackerel Avenue in the Ocean Isles Fishing Village since she was 15.

Then she and her husband, Bart, a 56-year-old Miami-Dade County principal, bought the place off her parents. They gutted it and rebuilt it. Rebuilding after Irma will be the third home makeover.

"Once when we got it, once after [Hurricane] Wilma and now, round three," Kristine said. "One thing's for sure. We will rebuild. Someone asked me, 'Will you sell?' Uh, no.”

Even with "everything ruined," the Christie home is one of the lucky ones in the village. A 20-foot fishing boat was flung from the attached dock three streets back to a knee-high drift of seaweed.

The recreation center, where snowbirds play cards in the winter, is missing walls, windows and everything inside.

Doors and windows were sucked off houses. Only foundations remain for many others. The streets were covered in twisted appliances, waterlogged books and pots and pans.

"We had granite countertops," Kristine said. "I don't know where they are."

Each home was tagged with a neon green piece of paper showing that search and rescue had cleared the space.

"No dead bodies," Kristine said.

As Keys residents return, officials said, they should be as self-sufficient as possible.

“Have all your supplies,” Gastesi said at the press conference, including bringing medications and bug spray in addition to water and food. “Supplies are very limited.”

Tents and campers will likely start popping up around the islands as people settle in to rebuild their homes, he added, and some businesses have started reopening. Many retailers, however, are running on limited hours.

“We had a Publix open till 5 yesterday. I never thought I'd be so happy about that.”

A curfew has been issued in the Upper Keys from 10 p.m. to sunrise, with a curfew everywhere else in the Keys starting at dusk, said Marty Senterfitt, the county’s director of emergency management. Four shelters remain open in the Keys and a boil-water alert has also been issued throughout the islands.

“Whatever you do, do not drink the water,” Senterfitt reminded. It’s “only for sanitation purposes.”

Senterfitt added that Fishermens’ Community Hospital, which sustained some structural damage, has brought in a mobile hospital to service those coming back to the Middle Keys. Monroe County hopes to reopen county offices, constitutional offices and courts by Sept. 25, he added.

Those who can should try and volunteer, with information available at keysrecovery.org, he added. “Be prepared to be part of the solution.”

On Sunday at 7 a.m., residents will be able to return to some of the worst hit parts of the Keys.

Matt Finn, 58, weathered the storm in Goodland, near Naples and returned to his Big Pine Key home on Friday. His house was a wreck. Ocean mud covered his floor and the storm surge soaked the bottom half of his wood walls.

But he was lucky he had four walls and a roof. He pointed to the water and said, "Between me and the open water, there were three more houses. There's nothing there."

His neighborhood, on the east side of the highway, was hardest hit near the sea. Downed power lines criss crossed streets and Florida Power & Light employees flew drones above the wrecked infrastructure.

Finn said he's all set up for the long haul at his home.

"I've got my generator, my bed," he said, gesturing to the bare mattress in his backyard. "Coffee in the morning."

"Without all the lights the stars are magnificent," he said. "I can see shooting stars."