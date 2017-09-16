You’ve got mail (maybe). Here are the post-Hurricane Irma postal details.

Check your mailbox.
It should be starting to fill up again — unless you’re in parts of Northwest Miami-Dade, north Broward and the Lower Keys.
“Most of our Post Offices are open for business and we are delivering to homes and businesses, wherever it is safe and accessible to do so,’’ according to Friday night’s statement from the U.S. Postal Service.
Customers in South Florida can visit about.usps.com/news/service-alerts for up-to-date service information.
All post offices in the South Florida District have resumed normal operations, except for the ones listed below.
Limited delivery and retail services:
▪ Margate Branch, 5094 Coconut Creek Pkwy., Margate, 33063-9998
▪ North Miami Beach Branch, 16400 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach, FL 33160-9998
Retail services, but no delivery services at this time:
▪ Key Largo Post Office, 100100 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo, FL 33037-9998
▪ Tavernier Post Office, 91220 Overseas Hwy., Tavernier, FL 33070-9998
Retail services via mobile retail units that are staged on site (no delivery service at this time):
▪ Coral Springs, Coral Reef Postal Store, 6295 W. Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL 33067-9998
▪ Islamorada Post Office, 82801 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada, FL 33036-9998
▪ Marathon Post Office, 5171 Overseas Hwy., Marathon, FL 33050-9998
▪ Miami, Gratigny Branch, 995 NW 119th St., Miami, FL 33168-9998
Limited delivery services, but no retail services available at this time:
▪ Miami, Norland Branch, 18640 NW Second Ave., Miami, FL 33169-9998
Offices that will remain closed until further notice:
▪ Big Pine Key Post Office, 29959 Overseas Hwy., Big Pine Key, FL 33043-9998
▪ Key Colony Beach Branch, 600 W. Ocean Dr., Key Colony Beach, FL 33051-9800
▪ Key West Post Office, 400 Whitehead St., Key West, FL 33040-9998
▪ Key West, Flagler Station, 2764 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West, FL 33040-3931
▪ Key West, Naval Air Station, 4069 Langley Ave., Building A, Key West, FL 33040-6324
▪ Long Key Post Office, 68340 Overseas Hwy., Long Key, FL 33001-9998
▪ Marathon, Marathon Shores Branch, 11400 Overseas Hwy., Suite 120, Marathon, FL 33050-9997
▪ North Miami Beach, Uleta Finance Unit, 16750 NE Fourth Place, North Miami Beach, FL 33162-9998
▪ Summerland Key Post Office, 24700 Overseas Hwy., Summerland Key, FL 33042-9998
Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800- 275-8777) for updated information.
The Post Office website is www.usps.com.
