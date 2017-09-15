The 2017 Miami International Auto Show was postponed, then canceled due to Hurricane Irma. Friday its organizers said this year’s show will not be rescheduled.
The 2017 Miami International Auto Show was postponed, then canceled due to Hurricane Irma. Friday its organizers said this year’s show will not be rescheduled. MARSHA HALPER Miami Herald file photo 2015
The 2017 Miami International Auto Show was postponed, then canceled due to Hurricane Irma. Friday its organizers said this year’s show will not be rescheduled. MARSHA HALPER Miami Herald file photo 2015

Hurricane

For the first time, the Miami auto show is canceled. Blame it on Irma

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 15, 2017 9:01 PM

For the first time in almost 50 years, the Miami International Auto Show was canceled this year due to Hurricane Irma.

The 47th annual auto show was scheduled to run from Sept. 9 through Sept. 17 at the Miami Beach Convention Center but the opening was postponed as the storm approached. There were hopes it would simply open later, but ultimately Miami Beach city officials canceled it.

The show’s organizers said Friday it will not be rescheduled.

“It’s important at this time that our community focus all of its energies on providing assistance to those impacted by this monster storm,” Cliff Ray, the auto show’s coordinator, said in a statement. He added that the effects of the hurricane made it impossible to consider rescheduling the event.

“We understand and fully support the decision to cancel, which was made by leaders in the city of Miami Beach.”

The South Florida Automobile Dealers Association, which comprises more than 190 dealerships in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, hosts the Miami International Auto Show, which launched in 1971.

More Videos

Aerial photos show damage done by Hurricane Irma in the lower Florida Keys 0:53

Aerial photos show damage done by Hurricane Irma in the lower Florida Keys

Pause
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue does wellness checks in the FLorida Keys after Hurricane Irma 2:32

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue does wellness checks in the FLorida Keys after Hurricane Irma

Governor Rick Scott speaks to Monroe County officials 1:38

Governor Rick Scott speaks to Monroe County officials

House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 2:01

House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 0:41

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 0:22

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:40

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma

Officials talk about what they saw at Hollywood nursing home 1:07

Officials talk about what they saw at Hollywood nursing home

Miami Heat help shelters fly animals out to make room for Irma's displaced pets 1:53

Miami Heat help shelters fly animals out to make room for Irma's displaced pets

  • Sights and sounds from the 2016 Miami Auto Show

    The 46th annual Miami International Auto Show cruises into the Miami Beach Convention Center this weekend, offering a peek into the latest models. The show is two months earlier than usual.

Sights and sounds from the 2016 Miami Auto Show

The 46th annual Miami International Auto Show cruises into the Miami Beach Convention Center this weekend, offering a peek into the latest models. The show is two months earlier than usual.

Matias J. Ocner The Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Governor Rick Scott speaks to Monroe County officials

View More Video