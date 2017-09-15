Here’s the deal with that FPL food loss claim form

Sorry, Miami, but Florida Power & Light isn’t really going to pay for that old rotten food inside your refrigerator.
An online form on FPL’s website started making the rounds on social media Friday promising customers could file a $200 claim for food that spoiled during power outages caused by Hurricane Irma.
The first sign of trouble: The wording at the top of the form stated “Claims submitted for FOOD LOSS as a result of Hurricane Irma” in red letters.
Immediately below, in the next sentence (also in red): “FPL is not responsible for food loss.”
So what gives?
Blame it on the workload. FPL spokesperson Bud Fraga said the company, in an attempt to be as clear as possible with customers, wound up confusing them instead.
“We apologize for the confusion to our customers, but no utility in Florida reimburses customers for lost food from a hurricane,” Fraga said.
The company addressed the error via Twitter on Friday afternoon.
We know it is hard to lose food after an outage. However, we’re not responsible for spoiled food from an act of nature such as hurricanes.— FPL (@insideFPL) September 15, 2017
Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald
Comments