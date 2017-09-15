Will recovery from Irma be a boon or a bust for Florida’s state budget?

More Videos 0:39 Tropical depression 14 in the Atlantic starts to take shape Pause 0:48 New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic 2:01 House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:20 Keys residents not allowed past mile marker 74 0:56 Hurricane Irma leaves Keys trailer park devastated 1:51 Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 1:08 Key Largo's Snappers gets major damage from Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 Residents remain unable to access their homes beyond Mile Marker 74 in the Keys as crews continue to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 14, 2017. Residents remain unable to access their homes beyond Mile Marker 74 in the Keys as crews continue to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 14, 2017. Esther Medina / McClatchy

