More Videos

Tropical depression 14 in the Atlantic starts to take shape 0:39

Tropical depression 14 in the Atlantic starts to take shape

Pause
New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic 0:48

New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic

House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 2:01

House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 0:22

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:53

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC

Keys residents not allowed past mile marker 74 1:20

Keys residents not allowed past mile marker 74

Hurricane Irma leaves Keys trailer park devastated 0:56

Hurricane Irma leaves Keys trailer park devastated

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 1:51

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came

Key Largo's Snappers gets major damage from Hurricane Irma 1:08

Key Largo's Snappers gets major damage from Hurricane Irma

  • Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74

    Residents remain unable to access their homes beyond Mile Marker 74 in the Keys as crews continue to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 14, 2017.

Residents remain unable to access their homes beyond Mile Marker 74 in the Keys as crews continue to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 14, 2017. Esther Medina / McClatchy
Residents remain unable to access their homes beyond Mile Marker 74 in the Keys as crews continue to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 14, 2017. Esther Medina / McClatchy

Hurricane

Will recovery from Irma be a boon or a bust for Florida’s state budget?

By Steve Bousquet

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

September 15, 2017 1:03 PM

TALLAHASSEE

The full magnitude of Hurricane Irma’s effect on Florida is just starting to come into focus, and the state’s top economist says the monster storm, like its predecessors, will have a negative impact on the state’s revenue picture.

Amy Baker, director of the state Bureau of Economic and Demographic Research, is scheduled to brief legislators on the storm’s potential economic impacts Friday at the Capitol.

Baker’s draft report on Florida’s long-term economic outlook, prepared long before Irma struck, cites the costs of past hurricanes.

“Popular belief has spread the misconception that hurricanes are somehow beneficial to the state from an economic perspective. However, the reality is much more complicated,” Baker’s draft report says. “Contrary to the oft-repeated myth that government makes money during hurricanes, state government typically has expenditures greater than the incremental increase in the revenue estimate and becomes a net loser when all expenditures are taken into account.”

Baker says hurricanes also have huge impacts on state debt as well.

Contrary to the oft-repeated myth that government makes money during hurricanes, state government typically ... becomes a net loser when all expenditures are taken into account.

Draft report from Amy Baker, director of the state Bureau of Economic and Demographic Research

The last major storm that hit Florida was Wilma in 2005. Due to term limits, most of the members of the current Legislature were not in office.

They are not fully familiar with the potential fiscal, economic and political repercussions of Hurricane Irma on the state.

Baker notes that Florida typically has four distinct phases of hurricane activity, each with unique impacts on the state economy.

The phases are: preparatory, crisis, recovery and displacement.

In calculating a storm’s economic impact on the state budget, economists use recovery-related budget expenses, and that doesn’t show the full picture.

It excludes a lot of other expenses, like the program of bridge loans that Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday.

It also does not include the impact on cities and counties, which in parts of the state will be massive.

Taken together, the four major storms of 2004 (Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne) produced $752 million in added revenue and carried $791 million of added expenses.

The gap was much wider for the four hurricanes of 2005 (Dennis, Katrina, Rita and Wilma).

The 2005 storms produced $422 million in added revenue and cost $625 million, Baker’s office reported.

Contact Steve Bousquet at bousquet@tampabay.com and follow @stevebousquet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tropical depression 14 in the Atlantic starts to take shape

View More Video