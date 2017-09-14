Irma’s official death toll rises to 26 in Florida

Irma’s official death toll continued to climb Thursday as state officials confirmed 26 deaths in 15 counties attributed to the monster storm.
But the number of casualties is destined to grow as the total confirmed by county medical examiners, and reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, does not include the eight elders who died this week when their Broward nursing home became an oven, or the eight reported dead in the Keys, when winds hacksawed through their islands.
Monroe County Emergency Management officials said two of the storm-related deaths occurred in Key West and six others elsewhere in the Keys.
Although state officials did not provide details, most of the casualties occurred after the storm.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said it is investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who they believe died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator.
And in Hollywood, Florida, local and state officials are investigating the deaths of eight seniors ranging in age from 71 to 99 after the air conditioner at their sweltering nursing home, the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills, stopped working.
Mary Ellen Klas: 850-222-3095, meklas@miamiherald.com, @MaryEllenKlas
Deaths in Florida attributed to Hurricane Irma
Broward: 5
Blunt force head injury – 1
Cardiovascular disease -2
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – 1
Blunt neck trauma – 1
Liberty: 1
Blunt trauma – 1
Orange: 2
Electrocution - 1
Blunt force injuries – 1
Duval: 1
Cardiac related - 1
Pinellas: 1
Blunt trauma - 1
Marion: 1
Blunt force injuries - 1
Hillsborough: 2
Blunt force head injuries – 1
Exsanguinations - 1
Hardee: 2
Blunt force injuries - 2
Volusia: 1
Carbon monoxide - 1
Palm Beach: 1
Drowning/dementia - 1
Orange: 3
Carbon monoxide intoxication - 3
Okeechobee: 1
Pulmonary thromboembolism - 1
St. Lucie: 1
Drowning - 1
Highlands: 1
Heart disease - 1
Polk: 4
Carbon monoxide intoxication – 1
Myocardial infarction – 1
Unreported – 1
Drowning/ethanolism - 1
Source: Florida Department of Emergency Management
Comments