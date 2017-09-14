More Videos

  The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died

    Carmen Veroy's 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night.

Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night. The Veroy Family
Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night. The Veroy Family

Hurricane

Irma’s official death toll rises to 26 in Florida

By Mary Ellen Klas

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

September 14, 2017 11:21 PM

TALLAHASSEE

Irma’s official death toll continued to climb Thursday as state officials confirmed 26 deaths in 15 counties attributed to the monster storm.

But the number of casualties is destined to grow as the total confirmed by county medical examiners, and reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, does not include the eight elders who died this week when their Broward nursing home became an oven, or the eight reported dead in the Keys, when winds hacksawed through their islands.

Monroe County Emergency Management officials said two of the storm-related deaths occurred in Key West and six others elsewhere in the Keys.

Although state officials did not provide details, most of the casualties occurred after the storm.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said it is investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who they believe died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator.

And in Hollywood, Florida, local and state officials are investigating the deaths of eight seniors ranging in age from 71 to 99 after the air conditioner at their sweltering nursing home, the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills, stopped working.

Deaths in Florida attributed to Hurricane Irma

Broward: 5

Blunt force head injury – 1

Cardiovascular disease -2

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – 1

Blunt neck trauma – 1

Liberty: 1

Blunt trauma – 1

Orange: 2

Electrocution - 1

Blunt force injuries – 1

Duval: 1

Cardiac related - 1

Pinellas: 1

Blunt trauma - 1

Marion: 1

Blunt force injuries - 1

Hillsborough: 2

Blunt force head injuries – 1

Exsanguinations - 1

Hardee: 2

Blunt force injuries - 2

Volusia: 1

Carbon monoxide - 1

Palm Beach: 1

Drowning/dementia - 1

Orange: 3

Carbon monoxide intoxication - 3

Okeechobee: 1

Pulmonary thromboembolism - 1

St. Lucie: 1

Drowning - 1

Highlands: 1

Heart disease - 1

Polk: 4

Carbon monoxide intoxication – 1

Myocardial infarction – 1

Unreported – 1

Drowning/ethanolism - 1

Source: Florida Department of Emergency Management

