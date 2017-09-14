Body found in seaweed during Hurricane Irma cleanup in Coconut Grove

A cleanup crew picking up debris outside the Mutiny Hotel on the Coconut Grove waterfront made a gruesome discovery Thursday afternoon: a partially decomposed body under a pile of seaweed.
Police had not yet identified the naked corpse and said it was too early to determine if it had washed ashore during Hurricane Irma.
“They were cleaning up and they found a male body,” said Miami police spokeswoman Yelitza Cedano.
The Mutiny, 2951 Bayshore Dr., sits just north of Peacock Park and across the street from the Seminole Boat Ramp. That area of Coconut Grove was one of the hardest hit sections in Miami-Dade County.
Saltwater from Biscayne Bay flooded across South Bayshore Drive and lapped at the condos and hotels on the west side of the street. Dozens of boats sank in the waters in and around the boat ramp. Sailboats washed ashore and littered easements along the roadway.
If the death turns out to be hurricane-related, it would be the first fatality attributed to the storm in Miami-Dade. As of Thursday, the state had officially attributed 13 deaths to Hurricane Irma.
Eight others have died in the Keys since Irma hit. Also, eight senior citizens died Wednesday morning in a Hollywood nursing home that lacked air-conditioning. Their deaths have not yet been officially linked to the storm.
Comments