Vizcaya is cleaning up after flooding. The mansion was ‘a rock’ during Irma

Vizcaya in need of enormous cleanup efforts following Irma Executive Director of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Joel Hoffman,walked the grounds of Vizcaya a day after Hurricane Irma's winds and rains and tidal surge hit. Though he says the storm caused much devastation, he credits staff that stayed on the property with keeping it from being so much worse. Executive Director of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Joel Hoffman,walked the grounds of Vizcaya a day after Hurricane Irma's winds and rains and tidal surge hit. Though he says the storm caused much devastation, he credits staff that stayed on the property with keeping it from being so much worse. Emily Michot The Miami Herald

