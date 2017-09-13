In already inundated Bonita Springs, the water’s still rising

More Videos 1:16 Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home Pause 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:08 Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience 1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 0:31 It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida 0:26 Long lines at south Dade Burger King following Hurricane Irma 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:23 City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks 1:51 Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma Marcos Gomez and his parents return to their Bonita Springs, FL. home to find their neighborhood devastated by flooding from Hurricane Irma after taking refuge in Alabama. Marcos Gomez and his parents return to their Bonita Springs, FL. home to find their neighborhood devastated by flooding from Hurricane Irma after taking refuge in Alabama. Travis Long News and Observer

