U.S. tells Americans not to travel to hard-hit Cuba while Hurricane Irma recovery is underway

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms 2:07

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. 0:25

Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads.

Clean up begins after Hurricane Irma in Coral Gables 1:18

Clean up begins after Hurricane Irma in Coral Gables

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief 1:22

Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief

Irma winds arrive in Key West 0:50

Irma winds arrive in Key West

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 1:28

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma

FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris 1:22

FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris

Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 1:43

Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma

Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin 0:33

Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin

  • Hurricane Irma batters Cuba

    Cuba's coastline was battered Saturday by Hurricane Irma, with hurricane force winds raking the islands eastern provinces and causing storm surge of as much as 12 feet (3.6 metres). In the small coastal city of Caibarien, some 320 kilometres east of Havana, winds have downed power lines and battered homes. A storm surge has flooded the first three blocks of the town, and officials say if it rises further could put the whole town under water. Many residents refused to evacuate and are hunkered down in their homes, hoping to ride out the storm as conditions continue to deteriorate. The National Hurricane Center says Irma has weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane, as it moves over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba.

Cuba's coastline was battered Saturday by Hurricane Irma, with hurricane force winds raking the islands eastern provinces and causing storm surge of as much as 12 feet (3.6 metres). In the small coastal city of Caibarien, some 320 kilometres east of Havana, winds have downed power lines and battered homes. A storm surge has flooded the first three blocks of the town, and officials say if it rises further could put the whole town under water. Many residents refused to evacuate and are hunkered down in their homes, hoping to ride out the storm as conditions continue to deteriorate. The National Hurricane Center says Irma has weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane, as it moves over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba. AP
Cuba's coastline was battered Saturday by Hurricane Irma, with hurricane force winds raking the islands eastern provinces and causing storm surge of as much as 12 feet (3.6 metres). In the small coastal city of Caibarien, some 320 kilometres east of Havana, winds have downed power lines and battered homes. A storm surge has flooded the first three blocks of the town, and officials say if it rises further could put the whole town under water. Many residents refused to evacuate and are hunkered down in their homes, hoping to ride out the storm as conditions continue to deteriorate. The National Hurricane Center says Irma has weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane, as it moves over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba. AP

Hurricane

U.S. tells Americans not to travel to hard-hit Cuba while Hurricane Irma recovery is underway

By Mimi Whitefield

mwhitefield@miamiherald.com

September 13, 2017 05:48 PM

UPDATED September 13, 2017 06:21 PM

The U.S. State Department warned American travelers Wednesday not to visit Cuba during recovery efforts for Hurricane Irma, which left a path of destruction along most of the northern Cuban coast.

“Large parts of the country, including many areas of the capital Havana, are without power and running water,” the travel warning said. “Transportation is difficult and many roads remain impassable due to downed trees and power lines.”

Irma swept along the Cuban coast as a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane and caused widespread coastal flooding and wind damage from the eastern tip of the island to west of Havana. In the capital, waves of more than 30 feet crested the Malecón and surged into seaside neighborhoods. Irma caused at least 10 deaths in Cuba, seven of them in Havana.

Cuba Hurricane Irma
People move through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline.
Ramon Espinosa AP

The seaside U.S. Embassy in Havana suffered “severe flood damage,” said the travel warning, and on Sept. 6, three days before Irma made landfall in Cuba, the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of government employees at the embassy and their families because of the approaching hurricane.

The embassy is offering only limited consular services until further notice and said visa interviews from Sept. 7 through Friday are being rescheduled.

The State Department warning said U.S. citizens in Cuba in need of assistance shouldn’t go to the embassy because of the damage it has sustained, but rather should phone the embassy at +53- 5280-5791 or contact the State Department at 1-202-501-4444.

  • Hurricane Irma lashes Cienfuegos, Cuba

    Waves stirred up by Hurricane Irma can been seen crashing over the seawall in Cienfuegos, Cuba.

Hurricane Irma lashes Cienfuegos, Cuba

Waves stirred up by Hurricane Irma can been seen crashing over the seawall in Cienfuegos, Cuba.

Courtesy

Those who want to inform the State Department about U.S. citizens who need emergency assistance due to Irma can email IrmaEmergencyUSC@state.gov, providing as much information as possible about those in need, or call the State Department at the number above or at 1-888-407-4747 if they’re phoning from the United States or Canada.

The travel warning said while Cuban authorities are working to clear debris in the capital, it will be several more days before roads are fully open. North central Cuba, which suffered the most severe damage, “should be avoided until further notice,” it said.

Follow Mimi Whitefield on Twitter: @HeraldMimi

  • Hurricane Irma's impact on Havana

    A heavy storm surge from Hurricane Irma prompted Cuban authorities to evacuate some low lying neighbourhoods along Havana's seaside town of Malecon on Saturday, while wind and rain pummeled the capital. Police called on residents to evacuate several areas that abut Malecon in central Havana, as heavy waves broke over the boulevard. Tropical storm force winds are raking the capital as Hurricane Irma continues on a course that scrapes Cuba before making a turn north to the US mainland later in the day. Some streets were already flooded, and more are expected to as the storm surge continues to grow, driven by high winds and seas. A tanker left Havana Harbor mid-morning, heading for safer waters on the western end of the island, while a fierce ocean swell pounded the shoreline.

Hurricane Irma's impact on Havana

A heavy storm surge from Hurricane Irma prompted Cuban authorities to evacuate some low lying neighbourhoods along Havana's seaside town of Malecon on Saturday, while wind and rain pummeled the capital. Police called on residents to evacuate several areas that abut Malecon in central Havana, as heavy waves broke over the boulevard. Tropical storm force winds are raking the capital as Hurricane Irma continues on a course that scrapes Cuba before making a turn north to the US mainland later in the day. Some streets were already flooded, and more are expected to as the storm surge continues to grow, driven by high winds and seas. A tanker left Havana Harbor mid-morning, heading for safer waters on the western end of the island, while a fierce ocean swell pounded the shoreline.

AP

