U.S. tells Americans not to travel to hard-hit Cuba while Hurricane Irma recovery is underway

Hurricane Irma batters Cuba Cuba's coastline was battered Saturday by Hurricane Irma, with hurricane force winds raking the islands eastern provinces and causing storm surge of as much as 12 feet (3.6 metres). In the small coastal city of Caibarien, some 320 kilometres east of Havana, winds have downed power lines and battered homes. A storm surge has flooded the first three blocks of the town, and officials say if it rises further could put the whole town under water. Many residents refused to evacuate and are hunkered down in their homes, hoping to ride out the storm as conditions continue to deteriorate. The National Hurricane Center says Irma has weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane, as it moves over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba. Cuba's coastline was battered Saturday by Hurricane Irma, with hurricane force winds raking the islands eastern provinces and causing storm surge of as much as 12 feet (3.6 metres). In the small coastal city of Caibarien, some 320 kilometres east of Havana, winds have downed power lines and battered homes. A storm surge has flooded the first three blocks of the town, and officials say if it rises further could put the whole town under water. Many residents refused to evacuate and are hunkered down in their homes, hoping to ride out the storm as conditions continue to deteriorate. The National Hurricane Center says Irma has weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane, as it moves over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba. AP

