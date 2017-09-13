Pets displaced by Irma need a place to stay. So 100 other cats and dogs hit the road

More Videos 1:53 Six die in nursing home in Irma aftermath Pause 0:37 Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma 0:31 It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida 1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 0:43 Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida 0:31 NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather 0:40 FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:26 Long lines at south Dade Burger King following Hurricane Irma 1:51 Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 1:08 Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience Video Link copy Embed Code copy

ASPCA transfers displaced dogs from Hurricane Irma to their safe shelter in South Carolina The ASPCA relocated 100 dogs and cats from a Miami-Dade Animal Services shelter in Doral to an emergency shelter in South Carolina to make way for pet owners impacted by Hurricane Irma. The ASPCA relocated 100 dogs and cats from a Miami-Dade Animal Services shelter in Doral to an emergency shelter in South Carolina to make way for pet owners impacted by Hurricane Irma. C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald

