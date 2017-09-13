Traffic is hell for returning Irma evacuees. Patience required.

Check back for updates.

If you’re driving home on Wednesday following Hurricane Irma, keep one word in mind: Patience.

You’ll need it to navigate the minefield of congestion that will await you in parts of North and Central Florida.

Traffic ground to near a halt on Interstates 10 and 75 for hours on Tuesday as some of the millions of evacuated residents tried to come home.

Drivers can expect more of the bumper-to-bumper flows and nightmarish gridlock on Wednesday — with the continued uncertainty if fuel will be available on their routes home, because of the post-hurricane gas shortage Florida still faces.

Even early-risers on Wednesday didn’t have it easy.

And if Tuesday was any indication, congestion will only get worse throughout the day.

Heavy traffic was reported on southbound I-75 as early as 5:30 a.m., with conditions at 8 a.m. showing pockets of moderate to severe congestion from north of Alachua through Gainesville and Ocala into Wildwood.

Gainesville traffic officials advised drivers on Tuesday to “expect delays [and] consider alternate routes” through the area.

The interchange in Wildwood where I-75 meets Florida’s Turnpike is a headache on a normal day, but the bottleneck has been especially hellish to navigate as evacuees, first, fled and, now, return through Central Florida’s north-south thoroughfares.

Another trouble spot from Tuesday — the I-10/I-75 interchange in Lake City, about 45 miles south of the Georgia line — appeared to be clear early Wednesday. But that could likely change rapidly as evacuees wake up, get on the road and continue their return from out of state refuges in Georgia and Alabama.

In the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, congestion was also reported on southbound I-75 into the Tampa Bay area, from Spring Lake to Wesley Chapel.

Interstate 4 westbound from Daytona had congestion reported near Deltona, around 8 a.m.

The soutbound turnpike had some building congestion in Palm Beach County near Lake Worth and Boynton Beach, but it otherwise appeared to be free-flowing.

I-95 along Florida’s Atlantic Coast had no major issues reported early Tuesday, but I-295 — a bypass loop around Jacksonville — was clogged on southbound lanes in the northeast and southwest parts of the city.

In Georgia, southbound I-75 lanes were logjammed on Tuesday from the Floridians seeking to return, but there appeared to be little of that early Wednesday. Same for eastbound I-10 in Alabama headed into Pensacola, which also saw similar back-ups.

Drivers are thirsty for information to help their commutes home, but the most the state has advised is a continued message that residents shouldn’t come home until their local officials say it’s OK.

That’s clearly being ignored, though, as Floridians are eager to assess what damage Irma might have done to their homes and property.

Advice the Florida Department of Transportation gave Tuesday evening came too late for motorists who had already flooded the roads throughout the day. The FDOT Twitter account did not offer any updates on traffic conditions until nearly 6 p.m. — hours after severe congestion began.

The update they did give by that point — “heavy traffic volume on I-10 eastbound and I-75 southbound” — was a statement worthy of the comical TV commercials that feature Captain Obvious.

In the past week, the state has offered very little traffic additional information beyond what is already publicly available to motorists.

The governor’s office has made state transportation director Mike Dew available only twice for a briefing on traffic conditions and the state’s efforts to ease the burden on motorists. Questions about fuel availability along evacuation routes back south have gone unanswered.

State officials have largely referred reporters to the same information sources any Floridian can access themselves: fl511.com — where FDOT reports real-time traffic conditions — and GasBuddy, a website and mobile app that offers a crowd-sourced tracker on which gas stations have fuel.

But fl511.com gives drivers little perspective on how long they’ll have to wait in traffic — FDOT said it doesn’t track traffic wait-times — and it didn’t include any obvious mention of road closures until Tuesday, after the Herald/Times inquired about the absent information.

State officials have told the Herald/Times that drivers shouldn’t expect to use the left shoulder as a travel lane — as they were allowed to do on parts of northbound I-75 and eastbound I-4 during the days of evacuations. Florida’s roads are designed for heavy traffic during evacuations only on northbound lanes, not southbound, and transportation officials say it would be unsafe to allow shoulder usage to expedite evacuees’ return.

Late Tuesday, Gov. Rick Scott repeated that addressing the fuel shortage — as well as widespread power outages — was among his top priorities after Irma.

“We are working with local officials, public and private utility companies and the federal government to fill gas tanks and turn on the lights,” he said in a statement.

By early Wednesday, most all of Florida’s seaports had reopened including the three that are the main imports for fuel: Port Tampa, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral.

“Each port is prioritizing fuel shipments and [the Florida Highway Patrol] is escorting fuel resupply trucks to gas stations,” the governor’s office said in an update around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Port Everglades had three fuel resupply tankers at berth, and Port Tampa was due to receive 10 tankers within the next 48 hours, the update said. A fuel tanker also arrived at Port Canaveral on Tuesday afternoon and “the port will continue to receive fuel resupply.”