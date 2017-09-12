Can you hear me now? Post-Irma cell coverage spotty

Beck Jumaev and Selina Garcia in of Miami taking selfies at Haulover Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Miami Beach. About 40 percent of all cell phone sites in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and even more in parts of Southwest Florida are not functioning after Hurricane Irma, according to an FCC report. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com