Florida roads prove deadly during Hurricane Irma

One man who suffered a heart attack while pull-starting his generator, another who fell from a ladder doing storm preparation and six people killed in car accidents throughout the state were among the 12 fatalities state officials on Tuesday attributed to the storm.
Of the 12 deaths, there was one each in Broward, Liberty, Duval, Pinellas, Pasco and Marion Counties. There were two each in Hillsborough, Hardee and Orange counties, according to the Florida Medical Examiner's office.
The fatalities also include two law enforcement officers killed in Hardee County Sunday when their vehicles struck each other head-on.
According to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Sgt. Joseph Ossman was driving to report to duty at the Hardee Correctional Institution when he was involved in an accident with Hardee County sheriff’s deputy Julie Ann Bridges who was reportedly leaving a hurricane shelter where she’d been assigned to work.
Comments