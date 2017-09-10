2 law enforcement officers killed in crash

Two law enforcement officers in Florida died in a head-on crash Sunday morning.
Kerri Wyland, a spokeswoman for Gov. Rick Scott, told reporters a Hardee County sheriff’s deputy was leaving their shift and, separately, a state corrections officer was traveling to start their’s when their vehicles collided.
Additional details about the crash — such as exactly when or where it occurred and whether weather conditions from Hurricane Irma played a factor — were not immediately released.
The Florida Department of Corrections said Sgt. Joseph Ossman was reporting to duty at the Hardee Correctional Institution when the crash occurred. He worked for the department for 21 years, Corrections Secretary Julie Jones said.
“We are heartbroken by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fellow officers at this time,” Jones said in a statement.
Hardee Correctional Institution — near Wauchula, east of Bradenton — was not among the prisons the state evacuated in advance of Hurricane Irma, FDOC said.
Details about the Hardee deputy who died were not immediately available. The Naples Daily News reported the officer was Julie Bridges, a 13-year veteran of the department.
She was leaving a hurricane shelter where she was assigned, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the newspaper reported.
Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark
Comments