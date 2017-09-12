Hurricane Irma’s winds temporarily blow WIOD down the dial

Larry King remembers when he was on hurricane duty at the start of his broadcasting career in the early 1960s on WIOD 610 AM.
“We were the only station with a generator so you either listened to us or heard nothing,” he told the Miami Herald in April when he visited the site of WIOD’s former studios in North Bay Village. “I would take the mic, walk it downstairs and say, ‘I can give you the latest report on the hurricane but why don’t we listen to it?’ I stick my hand out the window. ‘The wind’s going 100 miles-per-hour, all the trees are blowing.’ Boy, those were some wild days.”
Today, WIOD is part of the iHeart Radio conglomerate and its studios are in Miramar. But the station still uses its transmitter in North Bay Village. Some 60 years later, King wouldn’t have been able to pull his hurricane sound effects stunt for listeners.
Hurricane Irma blew out the transmitter in North Bay Village during the height of the storm on Sunday and the station went silent.
The station is once again broadcasting for radio and online on iHeart.com and the iHeart radio app. If you want to hear WIOD on radio, you’ll have to temporarily spin your way a bit right on the AM dial.
For the time being, head over to WINZ 940 AM.
“We do have technical problems with our transmission on 610. We are currently broadcasting on 940 WINZ,” the station said in a Facebook message chat. WIOD — its call letters stand for “Wonderful Isle of Dreams” — will resume broadcasting on its longtime 610 frequency but no ETA yet.
Repairs are ongoing, WIOD said.
