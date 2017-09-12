Keys Gate Charter High School in Homestead lost its roof during Hurricane Irma.
Keys Gate Charter High School in Homestead lost its roof during Hurricane Irma. Zackery Good City of Homestead
Keys Gate Charter High School in Homestead lost its roof during Hurricane Irma. Zackery Good City of Homestead

Hurricane

Friday is the earliest Miami-Dade schools will open. Thursday is earliest for Broward.

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 12, 2017 2:29 PM

Miami-Dade County public schools will remain closed at least through Thursday, officials confirmed. Broward schools will stay closed through Wednesday.

It is still unclear at this point when they will reopen, leaders say. Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho hinted on Twitter that schools will not reopen until FPL issues a power-restoration timeline — and when that will be is hard to tell.

Carvalho posted on social media Tuesday morning that most schools are still without power.

He also said that there are still “downed/inoperable traffic lights, trees, and debris around many schools making access difficult and hazardous.”

Carvalho noted that preliminary inspections of more than 250 schools show that buildings suffered minor to moderate damage “but no catastrophic impact at any site.”

Broward Public schools confirmed that schools and offices will remain closed at least until Wednesday.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma aftermath: Tim Tebow visits state Emergency Operations Center

Hurricane Irma aftermath: Tim Tebow visits state Emergency Operations Center 3:28

Hurricane Irma aftermath: Tim Tebow visits state Emergency Operations Center
Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:20

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma
NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather 0:31

NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather

View More Video