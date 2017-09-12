‘So many people still have hope’ after Irma, Tim Tebow says

More Videos 1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma Pause 1:06 Police officer rescues flag after Hurricane Irma 3:28 Hurricane Irma aftermath: Tim Tebow visits state Emergency Operations Center 1:30 Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys 0:57 Coast Guard crews based in U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Irma 1:01 Congested traffic at check Point into Florida Keys 1:41 From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 0:25 Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. 1:50 Hurricane Irma brings strong winds and heavy rains to Miami 1:33 Key Largo resident surveys the damage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma aftermath: Tim Tebow visits state Emergency Operations Center Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow took photos with state emergency operations staff and thanked them for their preparation and response efforts to Hurricane Irma. Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow took photos with state emergency operations staff and thanked them for their preparation and response efforts to Hurricane Irma. Kristen M. Clark Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau

