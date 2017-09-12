Irma’s gone. The trash starts leaving today.

Garbage pickup resumed Tuesday in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward to whittle away at the branches, boxes and Pop Tart wrappers that pile up in the run-up and wake of a major storm.
Miami-Dade garbage trucks rolled again Tuesday at 7 a.m. for residential and commercial customers with Tuesday pickups. Monday pickups will be made Wednesday. The next curbside recycling pickup will be next Monday, Sept. 18.
“Residents can begin to place their hurricane debris at the curbside. Debris collection by the County’s Hurricane Irma recovery contractors will begin at a later date,” the county stated on its website. “Residents should create two separate piles on the right-of-way for yard trash and household trash. Residents are discouraged from mixing yard trash and other household items such as furniture, carpeting, etc.”
Miami Beach began its post-storm garbage routes Tuesday. Miami’s Mini-Dump Facility opened Tuesday. Hialeah will resume service Wednesday. Coral Gables gets back to waste collection on Thursday.
Or, for those who want to do the heavy lifting themselves, the county’s 13 Neighborhood Trash & Recycling Centers opened Tuesday and will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the City of Miami’s Solid Waste Mini-Dump Facility, 1290 NW 20th St., bring proof of residence with the trash.
Those needing a new garbage cart should dial 311.
Fort Lauderdale got back on the garbage track by making its normal Tuesday residential waste rounds. Yard waste, recycling and bulk trash collection remain suspended.
“Collection will be limited to items placed in the black garbage cart ONLY,” the city stated on its website. “No bagged trash set outside of the black cart will be collected. No yard waste or recycling collections will be made.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments