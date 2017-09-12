Power to South Florida homes, businesses could be restored by end of weekend

It may not seem like it if you sweated through the night and are worried about food supplies, but power is coming back online in South Florida as the region begins its recovery after Hurricane Irma.
The headline from a Tuesday morning briefing by FPL: Florida’s east coast, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, should be restored by the end of the weekend, with the possible exception of areas hit by tornadoes, flooding and severe damage, FPL officials said.
#UPDATE: East Coast - estimated power restoration by end of weekend, possible exception in areas hit by tornadoes, flooding & severe damage.— FPL Newsroom (@FPL_Newsroom) September 12, 2017
Overnight, 300,000 more homes and businesses in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties got their power restored, according to FPL data.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday in Miami-Dade, 653,270 customers had outages out of 1.1 million customers in total, according to FPL data. In Broward, 476,140 had no power out of 933,300, and in Palm Beach 378,000 of 739,000 were out. That's about 1.5 million homes and businesses without power, more than half of the homes in the tri-county area.
FPL has only been providing outage information at the county level and an FPL executive said it is not able to give outages by areas or neighborhoods at this time. “We would like to give better visability into the areas. We are working on that,” said Rob Gould, FPL’s chief of communications from FPL’s command headquarters.
FPL is restoring power according to its detailed plan, restoring it first to its infrastructure and to critical services, such as hospitals, police and emergency operations, and next to large commercial areas. Then come the smaller pockets of customers in the neighborhoods.
“We won't rest until every customer has their lights back on,” said FPL CEO Eric Silagy on Monday.
It can’t come soon enough for West Kendall resident Sandra Padron, who said her house and neighborhood lost power at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
“We have no idea of when we will be able to get gas. We have not seen any FPL crews. We have no updates on our outage. We are running out of food and generator gas is gone. FPL has no updates or estimates. Traffic lights are out, trees and fences down, no gas for miles and no electricity,” she emailed to the Miami Herald. “We are literally living in the dark ages.”
It may be weeks before some get their power back, because electrical systems in some areas may need rebuilding, FPL has warned. On Tuesday, FPL was estimating that its hardest hit west coast customers will have power restored by Sept. 22, with the possible exception of its hardest hit customers.
Gould said at the briefing that FPL has completed its initial assessment, and it showed that damage was less extensive on the eastern half of the state than the western half, and that is the reason for the later timeline for the west.
He also said FPL is aware how difficult it is for those who remain without power. “We understand what it means to be in the dark, what it means to be hot and without air conditioning,” he said. “We want to get the lights back on as fast as possible.”
Gould said FPL saw less pole damage than it was expecting. Also, its transmission network, the backbone of the system, is holding up well, even in the hardest hit areas, according to FPL’s preliminary assessment. “We are encouraged by what we are seeing thus far on the west coast.”
Trucks were seen rolling in South Florida on Monday and Tuesday. FPL employees will always carry an FPL photo ID badge, be in FPL trucks, and will never need to enter your home, FPL said. FPL also warned residents to stay away from downed power lines. If you see a downed power line, call 911 or 800-4OUTAGE.
Customers do not need to report their outages, however. FPL said its technology knows where they are.
FPL said it has an army of 19,500 workers, including crews from other utilities outside the state, working to get power back to its customers in 35 counties, literally every county it operates in. FPL has activated 30 staging sites, each a mini-city to support and supply its workers. “this is the largest army of restoration workers pre-positioned for a storm in our company’s history,” Gould said.
As previously reported, one of Turkey Point’s two reactors was taken down before the storm. “We will be bringing it back up,” Gould said. “We do not publicize when that will be but we will announce it afterward.”
This report will be updated frequently. Follow @ndahlberg on Twitter.
Comments