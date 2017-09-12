Gas deliveries to increase with reopening of Port Everglades expected Tuesday

Port Everglades expects to reopen late morning on Tuesday, enabling fuel tankers and cruise ships to reenter the port.
Originally it had hoped to reopen yesterday, but Coast Guard safety checks were ongoing Tuesday morning.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, three cruise ships, three petroleium tank ships and two cargo ships were poised for reentry just offshore, according to a statement by Port Everglades spokeswoman Ellen Kennedy.
The port is home to 12 petroleum terminals. Five were up and running Tuesday morning, loading trucks and delivering fuel to gas stations. Five additional terminals are expected to return to service by mid-Day Tuesday, according to the statement.
