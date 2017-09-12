Gene J. Puskar AP
Gene J. Puskar AP

Hurricane

What’s the gas situation for those returning home?

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 12, 2017 8:39 AM

As South Florida residents head home after fleeing Irma, they know home is where the heart is, but more practical might be knowing where the gas is.

Florida Turnpike’s eight service plazas are open again now that Irma has finished sweeping the state. But open doesn’t mean gas.

According to the state’s Turnpike website, the Turkey Point, Canoe Creek, Fort Pierce,Snapper Creek and Pompano Beach service plazas have gas. Canoe Creek and Pompano Beach don’t have diesel fuel yet. Social media reports that the West Palm Beach service plaza also has gas.

The situation on Interstate 75 is not as clear, but this story will update as more information becomes available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 1:51

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came
Jungle Island employees survey the damage after Hurricane Irma 3:13

Jungle Island employees survey the damage after Hurricane Irma
Timelapse: Entering Miami Beach a day after Hurricane Irma 1:41

Timelapse: Entering Miami Beach a day after Hurricane Irma

View More Video