What’s the gas situation for those returning home?

As South Florida residents head home after fleeing Irma, they know home is where the heart is, but more practical might be knowing where the gas is.
Florida Turnpike’s eight service plazas are open again now that Irma has finished sweeping the state. But open doesn’t mean gas.
According to the state’s Turnpike website, the Turkey Point, Canoe Creek, Fort Pierce,Snapper Creek and Pompano Beach service plazas have gas. Canoe Creek and Pompano Beach don’t have diesel fuel yet. Social media reports that the West Palm Beach service plaza also has gas.
I struck gold! The West Palm Beach service plaza along the Turnpike is open and they have gas. No lines right now to fill up! @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/ZGxEaOnhmH— Sam Kerrigan (@samkerrigantv) September 12, 2017
#HurricaneIrma update: #FloridasTurnpike service plaza at Fort Pierce is open at this time. Gas available, but lines are long. pic.twitter.com/JAlzGLdahT— TurnpikeInfo.com (@turnpikeinfo) September 11, 2017
The situation on Interstate 75 is not as clear, but this story will update as more information becomes available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments