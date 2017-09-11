U.S. 1 road damage along Sea Oates Beach in Islamorada.
Hurricane

Upper Keys residents and business owners can return starting Tuesday

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

September 11, 2017 11:30 PM

Residents and business owners from the Upper Keys — including Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada — will be allowed to return beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

But no one will be able to get by deputies without a yellow re-entry sticker or proof of residency or business ownership in those three cities, according to a Monroe County Facebook post.

Residents are also being warned that only limited services will be available because most places are still without food and water and most gas stations are still closed. Mariners Hospital in Tavernier was scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be a roadblock around Mile Marker 74 in Islamorada, just before Sea Oates Beach, where part of the road was washed out by Hurricane Irma. The road is set to be repaired Tuesday.

The county said the Florida Department of Transportation has inspected all of the bridges along U.S.1 and all of them are safe through Mile Marker 16. Crews will continue safety checks on the remaining bridges in coming days.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

