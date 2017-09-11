Boil water advisories are in effect for several cities in Broward County

The cities of Hollywood, Davie, Pembroke Pines, as well as parts of Hallandale Beach, Pembroke Park, West Park, Dania Beach and Miramar are under a boil water advisory due to various effects of Hurricane Irma.
The cities are advising everyone to boil any water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. Boiling the water for one minute is sufficient.
▪ In Hollywood, the city’s water treatment plant experienced a significant drop in pressure during the storm and repair crews are working on three water main breaks located at the 7500 block of McKinley Street, on 71st Terrace and Arthur Street and on 31st Road and Roosevelt Street.
▪ Davie officials attributed the notice to interruptions caused by the storm.
▪ The advisory in Pembroke Pines is due to several water main breaks throughout the city.
▪ In Hallandale Beach, the notices are affecting residents at 501, 601, 701, 801 and 851 Three Island Boulevard.
The notices will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink again.
If you’re unable to boil your water, tap water can be disinfected by adding eight drops of unscented household bleach to each gallon of water, then mixing the water and allowing it to stand for a minimum of 30 minutes. Cloudy water requires 16 drops of bleach and a 30-minute contact time.
The disinfected water can be used for bathing, laundry and irrigation.
Comments