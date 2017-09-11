Hurricane Irma life hack: How to sleep when you have no A/C

Not to upset you more amid the chaos, but it’s hot as blazes outside. Eighty eight degrees at last check (2 pm Monday).
Humidity? A not so comfortable 70 percent.
It’s South Florida in September -- still technically summer — so of course it is.
Tuesday will see a high of 91 degrees, according to weather.com
But here’s the problem: barely any of us have power to juice up our air conditioning.
Most of us can go about our days keeping cool, with hand-held fans, stepping outside in the breeze, or hopping in the pool/ocean.
Sleeping is the hard part. You’re on a mattress, lying there inert, for hours on end. And getting enough rest is key to getting through a survivial situation such as this.
But guess what? Lots of people did it before even A/C was a thing, so, it’s key to find ways to keep the bedroom cool during the day.
Here are some tips until FPL comes through for all of us:
The Family Man reports “roughly 30 percent of unwanted heat comes through your windows.” So keep the blinds shut. ALL THE TIME. We don’t care if you want to stare at the toppled tree in your neighbor’s front yard. Close them and keep them closed.
Don’t walk like an Egyptian, sleep like one, with The Egyptian Method. According to the website sleepbetter.org, soak a sheet or towel in cold water, squeeze it so it’s not soaking. Use that as a “blanket.” Combined with an Ambien, you should be able to get a few hours of ZZZ’s under your belt. Extra tip: Go to bed with wet hair.
According to wikihow’s article on “How to Sleep Comfortably on a Hot Night,” keep your pressure points cool — temples, neck and wrists, especially, where the blood flows closest to the surface of the body. Run coold water over them or if you are lucky enough to have ice, wrap some up in a dishrag and tie them around both wrists.
Another more obvious piece of advice is to ditch the standard pajamas and switch to light cotton or performance clothing that wicks moisture, according to Greatist.com. Also you’ll do better off sleeping alone (Jerry Seinfeld style), then having a partner’s body heat to contend with all night. “Temperature regulation is a tricky thing,” Dr. Eus van Somerenof the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience told Time. And we need all the help we can get these days.
